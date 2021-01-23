Selective Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International makes up 1.0% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $52.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.90. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $52.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 61.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.79.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $179,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,253 shares of company stock valued at $969,172 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

