Semux (SEM) Trading Down 36.2% Over Last Week

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Semux token can now be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Semux has traded 36.2% lower against the dollar. Semux has a total market capitalization of $147,124.86 and approximately $2,230.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00008522 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00009931 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002750 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001314 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002554 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Semux Token Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 tokens. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

