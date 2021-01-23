Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.40.

ST has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $942,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Peffer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $352,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 118,775 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,496 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 468,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,208,000 after acquiring an additional 116,964 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 465,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,083,000 after acquiring an additional 13,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,292,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $606,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ST opened at $57.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.73. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $61.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $788.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.38 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.