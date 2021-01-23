SENSO Price Tops $0.33 on Exchanges (SENSO)

SENSO (CURRENCY:SENSO) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, SENSO has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One SENSO token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001007 BTC on popular exchanges. SENSO has a market capitalization of $3.99 million and $1.16 million worth of SENSO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000058 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000134 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About SENSO

SENSO (CRYPTO:SENSO) is a token. It launched on September 11th, 2019. SENSO’s total supply is 5,915,280,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,241,334 tokens. SENSO’s official Twitter account is @SensoriumGalaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SENSO is sensoriumxr.com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SENSO directly using U.S. dollars.

