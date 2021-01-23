Sentinel Chain (SENC) Reaches Market Cap of $130,389.17

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $130,389.17 and $13,596.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentinel Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00078690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.97 or 0.00659341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00046707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.19 or 0.04319391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014970 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00017859 BTC.

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain (SENC) is a token. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.