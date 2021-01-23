Sentinel Hits Market Capitalization of $9.90 Million (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Sentinel has a total market cap of $9.90 million and approximately $119,172.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel token can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sentinel has traded 17% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000286 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.