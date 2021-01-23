Sentivate (SNTVT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $149,912.00

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Sentivate coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $10.91 million and $149,912.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00076965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.98 or 0.00641709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00047122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.30 or 0.04323534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015150 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017699 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,442,164,335 coins. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.