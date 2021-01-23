Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) will announce sales of $15.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.50 million to $15.53 million. Sequans Communications reported sales of $9.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year sales of $50.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.60 million to $50.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $73.84 million, with estimates ranging from $73.10 million to $75.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 million.

SQNS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Sequans Communications from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Sequans Communications from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

NYSE SQNS opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.92. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $8.39. The company has a market cap of $194.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

