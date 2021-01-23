Serum Market Cap Tops $84.15 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Serum has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Serum has a market cap of $84.15 million and approximately $124.76 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.68 or 0.00005232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Serum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00055127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00125348 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00077984 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00279849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00071183 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00040205 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

Buying and Selling Serum

Serum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.