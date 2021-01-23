Serum (SRM) Price Hits $1.75 on Top Exchanges

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Serum coin can now be purchased for about $1.75 or 0.00005450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Serum has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Serum has a market cap of $87.61 million and $119.90 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00057003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00127422 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00078850 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00278298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00071126 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00040685 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

Serum Coin Trading

Serum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

