ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Position Boosted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 9,374.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,562 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total transaction of $20,312,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $426,772.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total value of $812,942.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,947,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,175 shares of company stock worth $31,883,815 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NOW opened at $541.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $535.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $489.38. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.93 and a 52 week high of $566.74. The company has a market capitalization of $105.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.28, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.68.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.