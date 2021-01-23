Sessia (KICKS) Trading 15.6% Lower This Week

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Sessia has a total market capitalization of $710,049.65 and approximately $93,026.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sessia coin can now be bought for about $0.0787 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Sessia has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00075155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $225.85 or 0.00702642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006073 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00048236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.05 or 0.04448963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014978 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00018060 BTC.

About Sessia

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,027,300 coins. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sessia is sessia.com . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Sessia Coin Trading

Sessia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

