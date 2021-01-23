Sessia (KICKS) Trading Down 18.3% This Week

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Sessia has a total market capitalization of $693,355.06 and approximately $58,861.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sessia coin can now be purchased for $0.0768 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Sessia has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sessia Coin Profile

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,027,300 coins. The official website for Sessia is sessia.com . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Sessia Coin Trading

Sessia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

