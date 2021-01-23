Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.54

Shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and traded as high as $6.78. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 1,031,210 shares.

VII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$5.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cormark upped their target price on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.46.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.81.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$568.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$479.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seven Generations Energy Ltd. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin James Johnston sold 9,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.10, for a total value of C$46,007.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,300.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) Company Profile (TSE:VII)

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

