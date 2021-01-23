Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.54

Shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and traded as high as $6.78. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 1,031,210 shares.
VII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$5.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cormark upped their target price on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.46.
The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.81.
In related news, Senior Officer Kevin James Johnston sold 9,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.10, for a total value of C$46,007.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,300.
Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) Company Profile (TSE:VII)
Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.
