Shard Trading Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 132.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Shard has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $1,392.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0773 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shard has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00008226 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000071 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000118 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Shard

Shard (SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 25,391,088 coins and its circulating supply is 20,005,832 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

Shard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

