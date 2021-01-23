Sharder 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $58,922.00 (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Sharder token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Sharder has traded up 27.2% against the dollar. Sharder has a market capitalization of $459,984.07 and approximately $58,922.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00078033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.35 or 0.00632892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00045724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,380.58 or 0.04296725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017803 BTC.

Sharder (CRYPTO:SS) is a token. It was first traded on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 tokens. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Sharder can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharder should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

