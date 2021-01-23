SHIELD Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. SHIELD has a total market cap of $165,167.79 and approximately $13.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,198.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,259.46 or 0.03911602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.87 or 0.00434402 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $431.66 or 0.01340639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.55 or 0.00539000 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.40 or 0.00432945 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.43 or 0.00271543 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00023361 BTC.

About SHIELD

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

