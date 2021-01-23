Shift Trading Up 113.2% Over Last Week (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Shift has traded up 113.2% against the dollar. One Shift coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shift has a market cap of $6.65 million and $26.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00008391 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00009568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002650 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001281 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002507 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001099 BTC.

About Shift

Shift (SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. The official website for Shift is www.shiftproject.com . Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

