Shivom Price Tops $0.0004 (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 71.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. Shivom has a total market capitalization of $396,468.06 and $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shivom token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene, DDEX and Coinsuper.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00075826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.15 or 0.00697503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00047182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.98 or 0.04410338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014999 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018340 BTC.

Shivom Profile

Shivom (OMX) is a token. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. The official website for Shivom is shivom.io . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Shivom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, Kucoin, Coinsuper and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

