Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Holdings Lifted by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,179 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 2.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,393,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,471,807,000 after purchasing an additional 93,606 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 5.9% in the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 894,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $914,535,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 6.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,218,000 after buying an additional 29,571 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 451,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,902,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 16.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 451,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,292,000 after buying an additional 63,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,196.70 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.30 and a twelve month high of $1,285.19. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,147.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,037.12. The company has a market cap of $145.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 762.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. 140166 started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,066.43.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

