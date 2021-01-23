ShowHand (HAND) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.00

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 79.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $47,430.91 and approximately $6.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00075584 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.93 or 0.00705028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006071 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00048236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,427.40 or 0.04434566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014972 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00018140 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand (HAND) is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

