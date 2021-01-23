ShowHand (HAND) Trading 1,914.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 188.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One ShowHand token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ShowHand has a market cap of $762,591.96 and approximately $1.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ShowHand has traded up 1,914.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00074960 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $200.80 or 0.00630469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006002 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00045292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,374.25 or 0.04314833 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015135 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017742 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

HAND is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

