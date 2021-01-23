Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.75. Shutterstock reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 130.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Shutterstock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $165.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

Shares of SSTK stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.95. 164,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,616. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $77.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.89%.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $6,016,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,676,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,052,609.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the fourth quarter valued at about $478,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Shutterstock by 124.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Shutterstock by 259.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 14,792 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

