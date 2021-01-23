Sicart Associates LLC Raises Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sicart Associates LLC increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,154 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,182 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Facebook by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 78,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,567,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,560,000. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $274.50 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $269.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.23. The company has a market cap of $781.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,286,694 shares of company stock valued at $350,347,998 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

