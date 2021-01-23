Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.87

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.87 and traded as low as $3.63. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 37,746 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $113.42 million, a P/E ratio of 41.11 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.58 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 8.15%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siebert Financial stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Siebert Financial worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Siebert Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company provides online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or through the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

