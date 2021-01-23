Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.87

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.87 and traded as low as $3.63. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 37,746 shares.
The stock has a market cap of $113.42 million, a P/E ratio of 41.11 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.58 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 8.15%.
Siebert Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIEB)
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company provides online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or through the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
