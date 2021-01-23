Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $143.61

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.61 and traded as high as $161.95. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $159.71, with a volume of 2,073 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

