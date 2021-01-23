Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.64

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and traded as low as $13.30. Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) shares last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 308,740 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.75 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.92. The stock has a market cap of C$902.35 million and a P/E ratio of -60.63.

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$166.85 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -423.42%.

About Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

