Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,719 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.51% of Silicon Laboratories worth $28,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 702,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,781,000 after purchasing an additional 25,661 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 666,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,190,000 after acquiring an additional 65,227 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,396,000 after acquiring an additional 32,351 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $692,626.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 426,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,181,578. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $194,625.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,348. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

SLAB opened at $142.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 474.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $144.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.85.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $221.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.08 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

