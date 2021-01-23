Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 370.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 38.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 103.1% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPG. Truist upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Argus downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $95.49 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $147.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.71 and a 200-day moving average of $72.87. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.77). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

