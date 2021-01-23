Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 370.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

NYSE:SPG opened at $95.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $147.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Truist increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Compass Point increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Argus cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.