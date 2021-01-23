Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.43 and last traded at $27.53. 61,675 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 23,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.55.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.79.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.