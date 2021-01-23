Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Co. (SSA.L) (LON:SSA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.52

Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Co. (SSA.L) (LON:SSA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.52 and traded as high as $8.46. Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Co. (SSA.L) shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 83,365 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.52.

Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Co. (SSA.L) Company Profile (LON:SSA)

AFK Sistema PAO (Aktsionernaya Finansovaya Korporatsiya Sistema PAO) is a Russia-based diversified investment company. The investments of the Company comprises stakes in Russian businesses in a range of sectors, including telecommunications, electric power, real estate, retail, high technology, paper and packaging, pharmaceutical, medical and healthcare services, agriculture, finance services, hospitality and tourism, among other industries.

