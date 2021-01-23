SkinCoin Price Hits $0.0009 (SKIN)

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 36% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One SkinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. SkinCoin has a total market cap of $83,524.89 and $11,355.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SkinCoin has traded 46.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00077846 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.74 or 0.00665133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006116 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00046760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.44 or 0.04346944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015216 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017793 BTC.

SkinCoin Profile

SkinCoin is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

SkinCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

