Skycoin (SKY) Price Tops $0.54 on Exchanges

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001681 BTC on major exchanges. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $10.26 million and $686,343.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00056642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00127941 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00078536 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00278317 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00071262 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00040329 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

