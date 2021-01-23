Skycoin Trading Down 8.8% This Week (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $9.92 million and approximately $471,920.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00054713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00125655 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00077075 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00282527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00071528 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00040051 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

