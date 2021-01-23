Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Holdings Boosted by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 46.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 25.2% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.44.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,989. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total value of $2,191,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,500,206 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SWKS opened at $161.27 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.52 and a 200-day moving average of $144.53.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

