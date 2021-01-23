Small Love Potion (SLP) Market Cap Hits $758,875.65

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Small Love Potion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded 35.3% higher against the dollar. Small Love Potion has a market capitalization of $758,875.65 and $250,066.00 worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Small Love Potion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00057492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00126323 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00076380 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00279713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00070990 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00040230 BTC.

About Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Small Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Small Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.