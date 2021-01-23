Smart MFG Price Tops $0.0100 (MFG)

Smart MFG (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Smart MFG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Smart MFG has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smart MFG has a total market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $2,738.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Smart MFG alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00077473 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $210.42 or 0.00652657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006104 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00046788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.43 or 0.04346858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00017821 BTC.

About Smart MFG

Smart MFG (CRYPTO:MFG) is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 295,233,456 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB

Smart MFG Coin Trading

Smart MFG can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smart MFG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smart MFG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smart MFG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smart MFG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smart MFG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.