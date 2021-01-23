SmartCash (SMART) Price Down 16.8% This Week

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $4.81 million and approximately $94,402.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,938.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,232.74 or 0.03859690 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.57 or 0.00430725 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.47 or 0.01335258 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.28 or 0.00539397 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.87 or 0.00428523 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.63 or 0.00271223 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00022884 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

