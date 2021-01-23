SmartCash (SMART) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $91,442.00

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SmartCash has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. SmartCash has a market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $91,442.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,929.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,234.29 or 0.03865706 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.67 or 0.00431159 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $431.62 or 0.01351815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.55 or 0.00546667 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.91 or 0.00435056 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.26 or 0.00270162 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00023326 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.