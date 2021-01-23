Smartshare Market Capitalization Hits $702,601.37 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Smartshare has a total market cap of $702,601.37 and $198,807.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Smartshare has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00096100 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

