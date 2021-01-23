SmileyCoin (SMLY) Price Hits $0.0000

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. SmileyCoin has a market cap of $564,561.56 and approximately $186.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmileyCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SmileyCoin has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SmileyCoin

SMLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

SmileyCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

