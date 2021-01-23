SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.25.

SNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Laurentian lowered their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) stock opened at C$22.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$17.50 and a 12-month high of C$34.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.37). The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

