SnowGem (XSG) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $45,383.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001110 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

