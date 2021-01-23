SnowGem (XSG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $45,383.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001123 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 227.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

