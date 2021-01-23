SnowGem (XSG) Trading Down 13.2% This Week

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001123 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 227.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

