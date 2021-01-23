SnowSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $6.53 Million (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded flat against the US dollar. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $6.53 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for about $33.09 or 0.00103658 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00055298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00126841 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00077497 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.50 or 0.00283500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00072311 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00040963 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,371 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

SnowSwap Coin Trading

SnowSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.