Social Capital Hedosophia (NASDAQ:IPOF.U) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IPOF.U) shares were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.08 and last traded at $16.47. Approximately 188,492 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.74.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.