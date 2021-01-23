Social Send (SEND) Price Hits $0.0124

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Social Send coin can now be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Social Send has a market cap of $673,642.93 and approximately $5.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Social Send has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Social Send alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001270 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001890 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 124.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Social Send

Social Send (CRYPTO:SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Social Send Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social Send and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.