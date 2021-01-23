Sociall (SCL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Sociall token can currently be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Sociall has a market capitalization of $183,891.41 and approximately $4.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sociall has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00078164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $211.80 or 0.00656468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00047072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,400.21 or 0.04340003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00015120 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017759 BTC.

Sociall is a token. It launched on July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io . Sociall’s official website is sociall.io

Sociall can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sociall using one of the exchanges listed above.

